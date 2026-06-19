Qaani Issues Warning to Israelis
News code : 1801573
IRGC Quds Force Commander issued a message warning Israelis, saying they will face consequences and referring to recent regional developments.
IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani issued a message addressed to Israelis.
He said: “When we said Hezbollah has Mersad, you did not pay attention; you were caught. A hundred casualties, who will answer for it?”
He added: “Gaza also has a storm. If you act according to your politicians, you will be caught in the storm. Be careful.”