Iranian Labour News Agency
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Qaani Issues Warning to Israelis

Qaani Issues Warning to Israelis
News code : 1801573
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IRGC Quds Force Commander issued a message warning Israelis, saying they will face consequences and referring to recent regional developments.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani issued a message addressed to Israelis.

He said: “When we said Hezbollah has Mersad, you did not pay attention; you were caught. A hundred casualties, who will answer for it?”

He added: “Gaza also has a storm. If you act according to your politicians, you will be caught in the storm. Be careful.”

 

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