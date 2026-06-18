Leader's message to the Iranian nation regarding the MOU between the presidents of Iran and America

The message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution addressing the Iranian nation regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between the presidents of Iran and America

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To the passionate and loyal nation of Iran,

As you have been informed, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the presidents of Iran and America. In the course of reaching this stage, the officials in charge, out of sincere concern and goodwill, made extensive efforts—and of course, it was the American president who, out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage to bring this about.

I, as a matter of principle, held a different view; however, out of the commitment that the esteemed president—as the head of the Supreme National Security Council—gave to me on his own behalf and on behalf of the other members regarding the safeguarding of the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front, and his explicit acceptance of that responsibility, I granted my permission. He also explicitly stated that if the American side seeks to make excessive demands, they will not submit to them.

From this moment on, we—that is, you, the proud nation, and this humble servant—will await the realization of the aforementioned conditions.

However, it is self-evident that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position. We hope that the blessed prayers of our Master (may God hasten his noble reappearance) will bring all kinds of victories and triumphs to the honorable nation of Iran.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

June 18, 2026