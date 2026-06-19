Iran Rejects Reports of Inviting IAEA to Inspect Nuclear Facilities

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking to reporters, denied reports published by certain media outlets claiming that the Islamic Republic of Iran has invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect its nuclear facilities.



Referring to the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cessation of War dated June 18, 2026, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman noted that according to Paragraph 8 of the document, negotiations on the nuclear issue are to be conducted within a 60-day timeframe, though this is contingent upon the fulfillment of the prerequisites for commencing talks as stipulated in Paragraph 13.



Baghaei also recalled that under Paragraph 9 of the said Memorandum, the current status of Iran's nuclear program shall be maintained throughout the 60-day period. Accordingly, inspections of facilities such as Bushehr, which have been conducted thus far, will continue; however, inspections of facilities to which the Agency's access was suspended due to the criminal military attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime will be contingent upon the negotiation process and its outcome.

endNewsMessage1