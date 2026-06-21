Lebanon Ceasefire to Top Agenda as Iran–U.S. Talks Open in Switzerland

The Iranian delegation arrived in Zurich hours before U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who also traveled to Switzerland for talks with Iran.

Meanwhile, informed sources told CNN that the negotiations will begin with an emergency session on Lebanon.

A diplomat familiar with the meeting told CNN on Sunday that an emergency discussion on Lebanon had been added to the agenda and would be the first issue addressed during the talks.

Before departing for Switzerland, Vance said one of the priorities would be progress toward a ceasefire in Lebanon, which has again come under missile attacks by the Israeli regime.

Iran has stated that ending the conflict in Lebanon is “the most important issue on the Iranian delegation’s agenda.”

Speaking before boarding his flight, Vance said: “I look forward to beginning technical talks with representatives of Iran, Pakistan and Qatar. We hope to make progress both on the nuclear issue and on the Lebanon ceasefire. These are the two main issues that I believe will receive our attention.”

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