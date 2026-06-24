Iran and Saudi Arabia Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks on Regional Developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation on Wednesday evening.

During the call, the Iranian foreign minister briefed his Saudi counterpart on the latest progress in negotiations, developments in implementing agreed understandings, and the consultations conducted within this framework.

The two sides also reviewed recent regional and international developments and emphasized the importance of continuing consultations, maintaining diplomatic channels, and strengthening joint cooperation to support regional stability, advance negotiations, and achieve positive and sustainable outcomes.

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