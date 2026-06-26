South Korea Welcomes Iran-U.S. Understanding in Talks With Araghchi

Cho Hyun, Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, held a telephone conversation this morning, Friday, with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, during which they discussed the latest regional developments and bilateral relations.



During the telephone conversation, the South Korean Foreign Minister welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and the United States and reaffirmed his country's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability in the West Asia region and ensuring the security of maritime navigation.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, briefed his South Korean counterpart on the latest developments in the negotiations, the progress made in implementing the agreed understandings, and the consultations conducted within this framework.



The Foreign Ministers of Iran and South Korea also reviewed the latest bilateral, regional, and international developments and emphasized the need to continue political consultations and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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