Romania Welcomes Iran-U.S. MoU in Phone Talks With Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu held a telephone conversation on Friday evening to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral relations between the two countries.



During the call, Araghchi briefed his Romanian counterpart on the latest developments regarding the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s views on the matter.



For her part, the Romanian foreign minister welcomed the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the West Asia region and stressed the importance of maintaining this process and ensuring the implementation of mutual commitments by the parties concerned.



The two sides also underscored the need to continue consultations and further expand bilateral cooperation and relations in the period ahead.

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