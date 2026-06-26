Araghchi, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Progress in Talks, Regional Developments
The foreign ministers of Iran and the UK held a phone conversation on Friday, reviewing the latest progress in negotiations, recent developments in the implementation of bilateral understandings, and ongoing diplomatic efforts to support regional stability.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper held a telephone conversation on Friday.
During the call, Araghchi briefed his British counterpart on the latest developments in the negotiation process, the progress made in implementing the recent understandings, and the diplomatic consultations that have taken place.
The two sides also reviewed the latest bilateral and regional developments and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations to support regional stability, advance the negotiation process, and achieve positive and lasting outcomes.