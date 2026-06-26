Araghchi, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Progress in Talks, Regional Developments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper held a telephone conversation on Friday.

During the call, Araghchi briefed his British counterpart on the latest developments in the negotiation process, the progress made in implementing the recent understandings, and the diplomatic consultations that have taken place.

The two sides also reviewed the latest bilateral and regional developments and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations to support regional stability, advance the negotiation process, and achieve positive and lasting outcomes.