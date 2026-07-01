Mohajerani: Massive Public Turnout Expected for Martyred Leader's Funeral

She described the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution as a role model, saying he had consistently emphasized the central role of culture in society and viewed art as an integral part of culture.

Referring to the Kheimeh-ye Honar event, Mohajerani said it reflects the artistic community's attention to cultural values, adding that, as a member of the government, she considered it her duty to attend the ceremony.

Asked about preparations for the funeral of the martyred Leader, the spokesperson said the government is deploying all its capacities to support the event, while emphasizing that the Iranian people will serve as the main hosts of the ceremonies.

She said the funeral events will be held from Saturday through Wednesday.

Mohajerani added that several foreign countries have announced their readiness to participate in the ceremonies, expressing confidence that the funeral will be held on a grand scale.

Responding to a question about potential challenges, she said there were none, citing the widespread public reception and participation in the planned events.

She also noted that, as part of the funeral program, the body of the martyred Leader is scheduled to be taken to Iraq for a ceremonial procession.