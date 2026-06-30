President: Iran Advances Diplomacy from Position of Strength

President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran is pursuing diplomacy and international engagement from a position of strength, emphasizing that national unity, the country's defense capabilities, and public resilience have reinforced Tehran's standing in regional and international affairs.

During a two-day visit to the holy city of Qom, President Pezeshkian met separately with senior Shia clerics and discussed his administration's handling of the recent conflict imposed by the US and the Israeli regime, diplomatic efforts to end the war, and measures to address the country's economic challenges.

The president said Iran's enemies had committed unprecedented crimes during the recent conflict, resulting in the martyrdom of senior commanders, officials, civilians, and schoolchildren. He praised the country's Armed Forces for their performance in defending the nation.

President Pezeshkian stressed that the unity and solidarity demonstrated by the Iranian people played the decisive role in preventing the country's adversaries from achieving their objectives during the conflict.

He added that his administration remains committed to reducing tensions, expanding international cooperation, and removing obstacles facing the country through diplomacy. He expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations with the US regarding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) would yield positive results and pave the way for greater economic opportunities and broader international engagement for Iran

Reaffirming the Islamic Republic's nuclear policy, the president said the country has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, adding that Iran's nuclear activities are designed solely to meet national needs and are conducted within its declared policies.

President Pezeshkian also announced that part of Iran's frozen overseas assets would be released. He said $6 billion of the $12 billion in Iranian funds held in Qatar is scheduled to be transferred back to the country, while efforts are continuing to recover the remaining assets.

The president reiterated that his administration's foremost responsibility is to improve people's livelihoods. He said all domestic and international capacities are being mobilized to address economic, social, and livelihood challenges and to improve citizens' quality of life.

During the meetings, senior clerics voiced support for diplomacy guided by national interests. They emphasized prudence, rationality, and dialogue in safeguarding Iran's interests while preserving national dignity and strength. They also urged support for officials and negotiators working to secure the country's interests, while warning against weakening national unity or undermining those pursuing diplomatic solutions.

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