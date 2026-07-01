Iran Says Doha Meetings Limited to Trilateral Talks with Qatar, Pakistan

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian expert delegation, Kazem Gharibabadi, said the Iranian delegation's meetings in Doha were held exclusively in a joint trilateral format with Qatari and Pakistani delegations.

He said the discussions focused on following up on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, particularly the provisions related to Lebanon and the release of Iran's frozen assets.

Speaking to reporters after the meetings, Gharibabadi said the discussions were centered on advancing the implementation of the memorandum's provisions.

Regarding the launch of negotiations on a final agreement, he said working groups tasked with monitoring the implementation of the memorandum and negotiating a final agreement have already been established, but no negotiations have yet begun within those frameworks.

According to Gharibabadi, consultations on the time and venue of future negotiations are continuing through the mediators, and talks within the working groups will begin once the necessary conditions are in place.