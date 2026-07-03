Medvedev Arrives in Tehran to Attend Funeral of Iran’s Martyred Leader
News code : 1808136
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation arrived in Tehran as a special envoy of Russian President to attend the farewell ceremony and funeral of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former President and Prime Minister, arrived in Tehran on Friday as a special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the farewell ceremony and funeral of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution.
He was received upon arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport by Nasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran.