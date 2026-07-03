Pezeshkian Says Iran–Iraq Ties Go Beyond Neighbourhood During Meeting With Iraqi Delegation

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the solidarity and condolences extended by the Iraqi government and people following the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing Iran and Iraq as two brotherly nations bound by deep historical, cultural and religious ties that go far beyond geographical proximity.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran on Friday with Iraqi President Nizar Amidi and his accompanying delegation, who traveled to Iran to attend funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, President Pezeshkian said the Iraqi delegation's presence reflected the profound bonds shared by the two nations.

The president stressed that the Islamic Republic regards Iraq not merely as a neighboring country but as a close and brotherly nation, adding that the longstanding cultural, religious, historical and social ties between the two peoples cannot be diminished by political borders.

Referring to recent US and Israeli aggression against Iran, President Pezeshkian said the attacks violated fundamental principles of international law, humanitarian law and human rights. He added that the assaults resulted in the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, senior officials, military commanders and innocent civilians, while also targeting civilian, educational and scientific facilities.

The president said that the Israeli regime pursues divisive policies across the region, saying its strategy was aimed at fueling instability and undermining the scientific, economic and strategic capabilities of Muslim countries. He called on Islamic nations to strengthen unity and cooperation in confronting common challenges.

President Pezeshkian also emphasized the need to make full use of the broad potential for cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad, expressing hope that bilateral agreements would move beyond the signing stage and be fully implemented through sustained political will.

He further underlined that regional countries possess the capacity to safeguard their own security and promote development through cooperation without reliance on foreign powers.

For his part, the Iraqi president conveyed the condolences of the Iraqi government and people over the martyrdom of the Iranian Leader and other victims of the recent attacks, saying Iraq shared Iran's grief.

He reaffirmed Baghdad's condemnation of the attacks against Iran and said recent developments had demonstrated that lasting regional security depends on cooperation, mutual trust and closer coordination among neighboring countries rather than foreign intervention.

He also said expanded cooperation in the fields of security, economy, and regional affairs would help promote development, prosperity, and stability for the peoples of the region.

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