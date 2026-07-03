UN Secretary-General Holds Telephone Conversation With Iranian Foreign Minister

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, held a telephone conversation on Thursday afternoon with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



During the call, Guterres once again extended his condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution, and expressed his sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.



The two sides also reviewed and exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the implementation process of the agreement ending the Zionist regime's military aggression against Lebanon, developments following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, and the latest progress in the ongoing negotiations.

endNewsMessage1