Iran, SCO Reaffirm Commitment to Sovereignty, International Law in Tehran Talks

Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), who has traveled to Tehran to attend the ceremony paying tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday evening.



The SCO Secretary-General once again expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and conveyed sympathy to the Iranian government and people on behalf of the organization's member states. He reaffirmed the principled and common position of the SCO member states on the necessity of respecting national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and refraining from the use or threat of force as fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.



The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by the SCO member states with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He emphasized the collective responsibility of all countries to uphold the rule of law, confront aggressive unilateralism, and hold international criminals accountable and bring them to justice, particularly those responsible for ordering and perpetrating the crimes committed against the Iranian people during the two criminal U.S.-Israeli wars against Iran.



The two sides also exchanged views on the course of cooperation between Iran and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The SCO Secretary-General invited the Iranian Foreign Minister to attend the organization's upcoming meeting of foreign ministers.

endNewsMessage1