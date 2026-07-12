Iran, Oman Advance Coordination on Future Transit Arrangements in Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, responding to reporters' questions about the Iran–Oman talks held in Muscat on Saturday, said that the meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman was aimed at coordinating between the two littoral states of the Strait of Hormuz regarding arrangements for the management of transit and navigation through the strategic waterway.



He said that the talks, which were also attended by legal and technical delegations from both countries, included discussions on ensuring the security and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, while respecting the sovereign rights of the two littoral states, the applicable rules of international law, and taking into account the provisions of Clause 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.



The Islamic Republic of Iran maintains that future arrangements governing transit through the Strait of Hormuz should be developed through consultations between the two littoral states, taking into consideration the developments of recent months, particularly the imposed US-Zionist regime war and its security implications for navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



Oman and Iran agreed to continue their discussions at both the political and technical-legal levels with the aim of reaching a shared understanding on ensuring the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

َ

It is noteworthy that, during part of the talks, a delegation from the Qatari government was present as a representative of one of the regional countries that has also served as a mediator in the US-Iran negotiations in recent months.

endNewsMessage1