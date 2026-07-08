Sacred Body of Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Arrives in Karbala

The sacred body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution arrived in the holy city of Karbala on Wednesday afternoon following a massive procession in Najaf attended by millions of mourners.

Earlier in the day, the holy city of Najaf witnessed a large-scale procession in honor of the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with millions of mourners taking part in the ceremony.

The commemorative ceremonies are scheduled to continue later on Wednesday at the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala.

The sacred bodies of the martyred members of the Leader's family also arrived in Karbala earlier on Wednesday.

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