Aircraft Carrying Sacred Body of Martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution Lands in Najaf

According to ILNA, the aircraft carrying the sacred body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, and members of his family arrived at Najaf International Airport.

A welcoming ceremony will be held with the participation of Iraqi Prime Minister and other senior Iraqi officials, as well as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and a number of other Iranian officials.

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