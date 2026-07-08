Iran Warns of Response to U.S. Breach of Islamabad Memorandum

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the United States has violated Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum by revoking sanctions waivers for Iranian oil exports.

Writing on X, Gharibabadi said the U.S. decision to revoke the waivers constitutes a blatant violation of Article 10 of the Islamabad Memorandum. He added that subsequent U.S. military operations against Iran also amount to serious violations of Articles 1 and 2 of the agreement.

He further stated that over the past three weeks, the United States has repeatedly breached Articles 1 and 2 of the memorandum through the actions of the Israeli regime in Lebanon and by issuing threatening statements against Iran.

Gharibabadi warned that Iran is issuing a serious warning regarding the consequences of repeated U.S. breaches of the agreement, adding that the Islamic Republic will adopt decisive measures to safeguard its national interests and security.

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