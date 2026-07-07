Judiciary Chief: Iran Will Not Relent in Confronting the Arrogant U.S. and Zionist Regime

Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mohseni Eje’I began his remarks by offering renewed congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of the Leader of the Free, Martyr Imam Khamenei (may God sanctify his pure soul). He said: “For over four months, our divinely risen people, young and old alike, have been in mourning for their martyred Imam, and have raised the banner of vengeance. We are the avengers of our martyred Imam and all our martyrs. We are the avengers of the children of Minab.”

The Head of the Judiciary stated that the US and the Zionist regime must pay for their crimes against the Iranian nation: “The rulings on waging war, spreading corruption on earth, and war crimes are clearly established in both Islamic law and the domestic laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Likewise, all international conventions — including the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols — contain explicit provisions regarding war criminals. Accordingly, and by the force of law, we declare with a clear and resolute voice that we will not release the collars of the leaders of the criminal US and Zionist regimes. We will pursue, try, and punish them with determination, and we will exact retribution from them. We will also force them to compensate for the damages inflicted upon the Iranian nation.”

Emphasizing the perpetual struggle against the Arrogant Powers, the Head of the Judiciary added: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to support the Resistance Front with strength and resolve. Wherever a flag is raised against US and Zionist oppressors, we will stand in support. We will not relent in the slightest in our struggle against the arrogant and murderous Americans and Zionists.”

The Head of the Judiciary added: “We also call on neighboring countries to be more aware of the malice and vileness of the enemies of Islam. We stand with all our neighbors, provided they do not play into the enemy’s hands.”

Referring to the interdependence of the battlefield and diplomacy, the Head of the Judiciary stated: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will act in the diplomatic arena just as it does on the military front — it will be assertive in demanding its rights and will adopt an offensive approach toward its enemies.”

Mohseni Eje’I noted: “The world has come to recognize the vile and despicable nature of criminal America and the corrupt Zionist regime, which relies on America’s material power. The world has understood that the US and the Zionist regime are child‑killers and perpetrators of genocide. The world knows that civilian sites, educational institutions, and hospitals are nothing but target banks for the Americans and Zionists. Truly, words and concepts fall short of describing the criminality of the Americans and Zionists. No word can adequately expose and elucidate their malevolent nature.”

He further stated: "Our people are in mourning, but they are not overcome by grief. They stand against the US and Zionist enemies with unwavering resolve and clenched fists. Our enemies, out of desperation, have requested ceasefires and negotiations — but our nation will not forget the crimes of these enemies, and the banner of vengeance remains raised.”

The Head of the Judiciary emphasized that the enemies are incapable of grasping our divine teachings: “Our enemies do not understand the meaning of martyrdom in the path of God. Our nation regards martyrdom as the supreme triumph — therefore, they will never compromise with Yazid and those like him. In the school of true Islam, of which the two Imams of our Revolution were the teachers, disciples such as Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Martyr Yahya Sinwar were nurtured — each of whom was a mountain of steadfastness and struggle in the path of God. The worthy successor of our martyred Imam, Imam Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, will certainly guide and lead this luminous path, and under his leadership, God willing, even greater victories will be granted to the Front of Truth.”

In another part of his address, the Head of the Judiciary elaborated on the revolutionary and combative character of the martyred Leader, saying: “Martyr Imam Khamenei did not belong solely to the Iranian nation or the Islamic Ummah — he belonged to all free people of the world. All human virtues and moral excellences were embodied in our martyred Imam. Like the great prophets, he struggled to establish justice, uphold righteousness, aid the oppressed, confront the oppressor, and fight tyranny — and ultimately, he was martyred at the hands of the most wicked of the wicked.”

The Head of the Judiciary stated that the two Imams of our Revolution struggled for the dignity, independence, and honor of humanity: “It is fitting that global thinkers reflect, contemplate, and study more deeply the divine and mujahid figures of our Revolution’s two Imams. Our late Imam Khomeini once said, ‘The US can do absolutely nothing’ — at a time when the very thought of confronting America’s material power did not exist anywhere in the world. Our martyred Imam Khamenei, like his righteous predecessor Imam Khomeini, through his guidance and leadership, instilled confidence in the global resistance forces against American arrogance.”