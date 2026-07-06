Millions Bid Farewell to Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran

The cortege of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, and members of his family who were martyred was accompanied by millions of Iranians from all walks of life throughout Monday, July 15, in Tehran.

Mourners from across the country gathered to bid farewell to the Leader, filling the streets along the procession route from morning until late afternoon.

Participants renewed their allegiance to the ideals of the martyred Leader and voiced support for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Throughout the ceremony, mourners also chanted slogans, including "Death to America" and "Death to Israel," calling for accountability over the martyrdom of the Leader.

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