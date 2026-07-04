Araghchi Thanks Representatives of Over 70 Countries for Attending Tribute to Martyred Leader

Writing on his X account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi thanked the representatives of the countries that took part in the ceremony honoring the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"It was an honor for Iran to host representatives from more than 70 countries, including our true Arab brothers, who participated in the ceremony commemorating our martyred Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei," Araghchi wrote.

He added that the historic occasion "will always remain a lasting memory in the course of our shared and friendly relations."

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