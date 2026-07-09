Iran Condemns Fresh U.S. Aggression as Grave War Crime, Vows to Defend National Sovereignty

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the aggressive attacks carried out by the US terrorist military in the early hours of Thursday, July 9, against several locations in the southern coastal provinces, as well as two bridges in the eastern provinces along the railway route to the holy city of Mashhad. These attacks unquestionably constitute a grave war crime. The Ministry reaffirms the unwavering determination of the proud Iranian nation to defend its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national security.



The criminal US attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran over the past 48 hours, carried out under the baseless pretext of responding to the alleged incidents involving several non-compliant vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, constitute not only a blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, but also a flagrant breach of Clauses One and Five of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the War, serving as yet another pretext to justify the United States' continued failure to abide by the ceasefire agreement.



At a time when the wise and courageous Iranian nation, through its magnificent and unprecedented participation in the historic farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has demonstrated its firm resolve to confront Iran's malicious enemies and safeguard the country's power, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity, the wicked and deranged ruling establishment of the United States, unable to comprehend the greatness of Iranian patriotism and the people's loyalty to the ideals of their Revolution, has resorted to insults, disinformation, and military aggression, including by targeting the railway route leading to Mashhad al-Reza.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also expresses its profound disgust at the vulgar rhetoric used by the US President and other American officials against the great Iranian nation. Their explicit admission that they are not committed to the June 18 Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of the War constitutes yet further clear evidence of the US ruling establishment's bad faith, perfidy, warmongering, and malicious conduct.

While extending both its congratulations and condolences on the martyrdom of our beloved compatriots—including a number of the brave naval defenders of the homeland in southern Iran—who were martyred in the savage attacks by the US terrorist military over the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the Islamic Republic of Iran's firm resolve to defend Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and to punish the aggressors.



The Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances allow the US ruling establishment's breach of commitments, bullying, and vile conduct to undermine Iran's national rights and interests.

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