President Pezeshkian Warns of Efforts to Undermine Regional Peace, Calls for Full Commitment to Agreements

President Pezeshkian held a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday evening. The discussion centered on the latest regional developments, the necessity of maintaining diplomatic momentum, and the shared commitment to securing sustainable peace.

During the conversation, President Pezeshkian addressed the security landscape of the region, noting that certain international actors are actively working to derail ongoing peace efforts. He specifically criticized the actions of the Israeli regime and the United States, saying that they are deviating from previous commitments and undermining stability.

The current situation requires a firm commitment to diplomatic channels to stabilize ceasefires and prevent the expansion of crises, President Pezeshkian stated. He emphasized that Iran has consistently acted in good faith, adhering to its obligations.

The president warned that for any agreement to be successful and lasting, mutual respect and practical adherence to commitments are non-negotiable prerequisites. He further clarified that Iran’s foreign policy decisions and negotiations are conducted within the framework of the state’s macro-policies, under the guidance and oversight of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

He also commended Pakistan’s constructive role in diplomatic efforts, specifically valuing the effective steps taken by Prime Minister Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir to de-escalate tensions and promote peaceful initiatives.

President Pezeshkian further acknowledged the strategic relationship between Tehran and Islamabad, deeply rooted in shared history, religion, and culture.

He expressed gratitude for the high-level Pakistani delegation that attended the funeral and commemoration of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, citing it as a testament to the enduring solidarity between the two nations.

Furthermore, he called for an acceleration in implementing existing economic agreements, urging responsible agencies to bolster cooperation in trade, agriculture, transportation, and industry to fully leverage mutual potential.

In response, Prime Minister Sharif reiterated the fraternal bond between the two countries, describing his nation’s participation in the recent memorial ceremonies as an essential duty. Expressing deep concern over the potential for renewed escalation in the region, he emphasized the urgent need for restraint and persistent political efforts to ensure a lasting ceasefire.

Pakistan remains fully prepared to continue its role in advancing diplomatic processes and de-escalating tensions, alongside other regional initiatives, including those led by Qatar, PM Sharif affirmed. He underscored Iran’s critical position in regional equations and expressed confidence that Tehran’s leadership would manage the current challenges with wisdom and prudence.

Both sides concluded the call by reaffirming their determination to maintain continuous political consultation and to rigorously pursue the implementation of bilateral economic and trade agreements.

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