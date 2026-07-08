President Pezeshkian Criticizes U.S. Conduct, Says Iran Will Stand Firm in Defending Its Rights
News code : 1811184
Iranian President criticized the United States over its conduct as host of the FIFA World Cup, comparing it to Washington's foreign policy and accusing it of violating rules, bullying rivals, and undermining fair competition while reaffirming that Iran will firmly defend its rights.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized the United States, comparing its conduct as host of the FIFA World Cup to its foreign policy, noting that Washington is breaking rules and undermining competitors.
In a post on his X account on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said: “The U.S. government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, bullying rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating.”
He added: “This is their MAGA playbook. Iran rejects such games. We stand firmly for our rights.”