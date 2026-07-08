President Pezeshkian Criticizes U.S. Conduct, Says Iran Will Stand Firm in Defending Its Rights

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticized the United States, comparing its conduct as host of the FIFA World Cup to its foreign policy, noting that Washington is breaking rules and undermining competitors.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian said: “The U.S. government's conduct as World Cup host follows its familiar foreign policy: bending rules, bullying rivals, creating obstacles, and cheating.”

He added: “This is their MAGA playbook. Iran rejects such games. We stand firmly for our rights.”

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