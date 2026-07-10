Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Laid to Rest at Imam Reza Holy Shrine

The sacred body of Grand Ayatollah Imam Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei was laid to rest in the Dar al-Zikr section of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad in the early hours of Friday.

Prior to the burial, the sacred body of the martyred Leader and the martyred members of his family was carried in tawaf around the sacred precinct of the Imam Reza (AS) shrine.

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