AEOI Dismisses Claims of Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has rejected reports circulating on social media alleging an attack on parts of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, stating that the facility remains in a fully normal, safe, and stable condition.

In a statement, the organization said all units and installations at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant are operating normally and continuously without interruption, in accordance with standard operational procedures.

The AEOI also stressed that any information regarding its facilities, activities, or related developments will be released exclusively through the organization's official communication channels.

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