Persian Gulf Strait Authority Suspends Transit Through Strait of Hormuz

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is currently suspended due to recent unlawful activities by U.S. military forces in the region.

In a statement, the authority said passage through the strategic waterway is not possible at the present time. It added that once stability and calm are restored, all transit requests will be reviewed in accordance with the established schedule and the necessary permits will be issued.

The authority said its official website, PGSA.ir, is the only channel through which transit permits can be obtained and advised applicants to follow its official X account for the latest news and operational updates.

The statement concluded by thanking applicants for their patience and cooperation.

endNewsMessage1