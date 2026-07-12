President Pezeshkian Offers Condolences Over Passing of Former Qatari Emir

In a message addressed to the Qatari leader on Sunday, President Pezeshkian expressed sympathy to Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, and the government and people of Qatar over their loss.

President Pezeshkian said the late Sheikh Hamad played an important role in strengthening the brotherly relations and friendly cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Qatar during his years in office.

He added that the former emir's contributions would be remembered with respect by the people of both countries.

The Iranian president described Sheikh Hamad's lifetime of service as valuable and praised his efforts to deepen bilateral ties between Tehran and Doha.

Concluding his message, President Pezeshkian prayed for God's mercy upon the late former emir and wished patience and strength for Sheikh Tamim, the Al Thani family, and all those mourning his passing.

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