IRGC: U.S. Endangering Global Energy Security Through Interference in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said the United States has placed global oil and gas security at serious risk through its interference in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran will continue to exercise its sovereignty over the strategic waterway and force its adversaries to submit to the will of the Iranian nation.

Writing on his X account, Mohebbi said the United States has seriously endangered the security of the world's oil and gas supplies by interfering in the Strait of Hormuz and must be held accountable.

He emphasized that Iran will continue to exercise its sovereignty and management over the Strait of Hormuz with strength and authority and will compel foreign powers and their allies to surrender to the will of the Iranian nation.

The IRGC spokesperson added that Iran had already reduced Washington's delusional objectives at the outset of its aggression to merely seeking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"With this new act of aggression, we will humiliate and exhaust them even more than before," he said.