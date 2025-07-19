Iran reaffirms opposition to geopolitical changes in region
Iran’s top security official told his Armenian counterpart that Tehran’s long-standing policy remains unchanged on opposing any alteration to the regional geopolitical map.
Ali-Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy remains firm against any changes in the regional geopolitics and considers this position beneficial to all regional parties.
According to Mehr News Agency, in a phone call with Ahmadian, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, discussed regional and bilateral issues.
Grigoryan briefed Ahmadian on the latest developments in negotiations with the Azerbaijani side and stressed that Armenia's position regarding regional transit routes has not changed.