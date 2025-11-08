Iran rejects alleged assassination plot against Israeli envoy

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mexico issued a statement firmly rejecting the accusations made by the United States and Israel regarding the foiling of an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the Israeli ambassador in Mexico.

According to a statement released by the Iranian embassy, “the claim that Iran attempted to assassinate the Israeli regime’s ambassador in Mexico is a major media lie designed to damage the friendly and historic relations between the two countries, and we categorically reject it.”

The embassy emphasized that Iran and Mexico share aligned interests, adding that the security of Mexico is the security of Iran. "We will never betray the trust that the Mexican government has placed in us.”

