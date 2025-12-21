Iran, Venezuela FMs discuss Caribbean developments

During the phonce call, Araghchi highlighted the strong and wide-ranging relations between Iran and Venezuela, stressing the determination of the two countries’ leaders to strengthen and expand cooperation in line with the mutual interests of both nations.

He condemned US actions affecting maritime security in the Caribbean and threats of the use of force against Venezuela, describing them as a clear violation of fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Araghchi expressed Iran’s solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their elected government, emphasizing the responsibility of the international community to firmly oppose US illegal and unilateral measures, which he said pose an explicit threat to regional and global peace and stability.

endNewsMessage1