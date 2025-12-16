Iranian Labour News Agency
Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian officials

Canada on Monday announced sanctions on four senior Iranian officials.

"Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against 4 individuals under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Canada accused the four sanctioned individuals — Mohsen Karimi, Ahmad Kadem Seyedoshohada, Mustafa Mohebbi, and Hassan Akharian — of links to "gross and systematic human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and have had a significant role in facilitating and directing repressive policies."

 

