Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iranian officials

"Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions against 4 individuals under the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

Canada accused the four sanctioned individuals — Mohsen Karimi, Ahmad Kadem Seyedoshohada, Mustafa Mohebbi, and Hassan Akharian — of links to "gross and systematic human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and have had a significant role in facilitating and directing repressive policies."

