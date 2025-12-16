FM Araghchi departs Minsk for Moscow

According to a Mehr News Agency correspondent accompanying the delegation, Araghchi concluded his visit to Belarus and departed for Russia as part of his ongoing regional diplomatic engagements.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Minsk on Sunday, for talks with Belarusian authorities. During his stay, he held meetings and discussions with the President of Belarus, the country’s foreign minister, and the Secretary of the Security Council.

Araghchi is scheduled to hold talks in Russia with his Russian counterpart, along with several other senior officials, focusing on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments.

endNewsMessage1