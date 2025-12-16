Iran condemns continued killing of Palestinians in Gaza

Baghaei said the sustained attacks on Gaza, combined with restrictions on the entry of humanitarian assistance, constitute grave crimes that demand immediate and effective action by the international community and the United Nations. He stressed that global institutions bear responsibility for halting the crimes and prosecuting those responsible for war crimes and genocide.

Referring to a recent resolution of the United Nations General Assembly concerning the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Baghaei noted that the resolution underscores the obligation of all states, under Common Article 1 of the 1949 Geneva Conventions, to ensure respect for international humanitarian law.

