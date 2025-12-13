Iran, Ethiopia parliament speakers meet in Tehran

Tagese Chaffo, Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, met with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament (Majles), in Tehran on Saturday as part of ongoing parliamentary diplomacy between the two nations.

Details of the meeting is yet to be released.

A joint press conference by the two parliament speakers is scheduled to take place shortly, during which both sides are expected to outline their priorities for bilateral relations and regional collaboration.

