Iran, Pakistan agree on high-level Ashgabat dialogue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan announced today that Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the discussion, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum, scheduled to take place later this week in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

