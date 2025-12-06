Iran’s patience limited over UAE’s baseless island claims: Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, Senior Adviser to the Leader on International Affairs, addressed the rulers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), posing the question: “Are the repeated baseless claims regarding Iran’s islands part of your cooperation with colonial powers?” He emphasized that “the patience of the Iranian people is not unlimited.”

Velayati today on Friday posted a statement on X social media platform, stating that it was necessary to clearly declare a point that had so far been avoided publicly. He wrote, “We must ask the UAE government, what were you doing in Yemen? Are you also interested in the ownership of the Bab al-Mandab Strait? Why did you occupy Socotra Island and what was its connection to US maritime ambitions? Do you also claim ownership of this island and the Strait of Hormuz?”

He further stated, “The blood of tens of thousands of Muslims in Yemen and now in Sudan has been shed due to your expansionist policies. We must now ask: What does the UAE want in Sudan and why are you acting in a way that contributes to the division of this country?”

endNewsMessage1