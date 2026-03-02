IRGC issues evacuation order for Israel
News code : 1757702
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has urged the Zionists to immediately leave occupied Palestine.
In a statement, the IRGC announced that a barrage of "Kheybar missiles" has opened "massive gates of fire" upon the occupied territories.
Confirmed targets are the government complex in Tel Aviv, military and security hubs in Haifa and several sites in East al-Quds.
The IRGC also issued a directive:"Residents in the occupied territories should immediately distance themselves from military, security, and government sites—and leave the occupied territories immediately."