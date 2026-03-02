Serious damage to Tehran’s Gandhi Hospital and several residential buildings
News code : 1757701
US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.
US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported.
Footage broadcast on state television showed broken windows and damage to parts of the hospital’s facade.
Following the attack, heightened security measures were put in place around the hospital and medical teams conducted inspections inside the building.
In the footage, nurses were seen evacuating newborns from the hospital and attempting to transfer them to another location.