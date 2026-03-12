If enemy targets infrastructures, Iran to retaliate it: Ghalibaf

In a message on his X account on Tuesday, Ghalibaf wrote, “The enemy should know that if it [enemy] conducts any mischievous act, Iran will undoubtedly will respond to the attack proportionately and immediately.”

No evil and mischievous act will go unanswered, he said, adding that Iran will give a crushing response to the enemy’s attack urgently.

If enemy attacks infrastructures, Iran will undoubtedly target its infrastructures as well, Iranian parliament speaker added.

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