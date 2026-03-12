Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

If enemy targets infrastructures, Iran to retaliate it: Ghalibaf

If enemy targets infrastructures, Iran to retaliate it: Ghalibaf
News code : 1761434
The link copied

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that the powerful Armed Forces of the country will retaliate if enemy attacks its infrastructures.

In a message on his X account on Tuesday, Ghalibaf wrote, “The enemy should know that if it [enemy] conducts any mischievous act, Iran will undoubtedly will respond to the attack proportionately and immediately.”

No evil and mischievous act will go unanswered, he said, adding that Iran will give a crushing response to the enemy’s attack urgently. 

If enemy attacks infrastructures, Iran will undoubtedly target its infrastructures as well, Iranian parliament speaker added. 

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News