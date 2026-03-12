Ayatollah Sistani congratulates Iran’s new Leader

The Najaf-based office issued its message on Wednesday, three days after Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen by Iran’s Assembly of Experts as the new Leader of the Islamic Revolution to succeed his late father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

"While commemorating the memory of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (Peace Be Upon Him), it is hoped that his esteemed successor will be successful and supported in serving the great nation of Iran, in repelling the ill-wishers, and in preserving national unity and cohesion," the message read.

endNewsMessage1