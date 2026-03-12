Iran vows to take revenge for attack on its infrastructures
News code : 1761430
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the country will take revenge for the US-Israeli attack on the national vital infrastructures.
In a post on his X account on Thursday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Iran's national infrastructure is under attack. This time, a branch of my country's oldest bank was bombed while full of employees. They were laboring to ensure Iranians have food on the table ahead of our New Year.”
“Our Powerful Armed Forces will exact retribution for this crime," he added.