“We’ll open gates of fire upon Israel, US”: IRGC Quds Force

In a statement on Wednesday, the Quds Force described Washington's and Tel Aviv's fresh unlawful atrocities towards Iran as a violation of international law and human values.

It noted how the atrocities had led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, “the heroic mujahid and guardian of the Muslims," as well as a number of senior Iranian authorities and ordinary Iranians, Press TV reported.

The atrocities have, however, failed to dent the resolve of the Islamic Republic and its allies in the regional Axis of Resistance, it asserted, adding that the allies had rather "increased it in strength."

endNewsMessage1