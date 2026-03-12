Pres. Pezeshkian declares conditions for ending war

In a post on his X account late on Wednesday, Pezeshkian wrote, “Talking to leaders of Russia and Pakistan, I reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peace in the region. The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime and US—is recognizing Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.”

The Iranian president shared the post after he held separate phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, top military commanders, and civilians.

endNewsMessage1