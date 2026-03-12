Slaughtering little Iranian angels ‘unforgivable crime’

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Baghaei wrote, “Double-tap American Tomahawk missile that slaughtered 168 Iranian little angels in the city of Minab on February 28, 2026.”

An unforgivable egregious WAR CRIME that must not go with impunity, he added.

The terrorist US government and child-killing Israeli regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, 2026 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, ordinary people as well as more than 168 innocent schoolchildren in an elementary school in Minab, southern province of Hormozgan.

endNewsMessage1