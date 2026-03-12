216 women, 198 children martyred in US-Israeli aggression

Speaking in a video interview late on Wednesday, Fatemeh Mohajerani the spokeswoman for the administration of President Pezeshkian, emphasized that 11 toddlers, aged below five years, have also been martyred in the US-Israeli aggression against the country.

She went on to say that 216 martyred women, 198 martyred children and 11 martyred babies have so far been identified, adding that the youngest martyr was an eight-month-old girl who was martyred in the Robat Karim County in Tehran.

A four-month-old girl has also reported the youngest injured in the attacks, Mohajerani added.

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