Iran warns against US, Europe moves at IAEA BoG
Iran’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that the country reserves the right to respond to any “illegal or unjustified” actions by the United States and European troika.
In response to questions from reporters regarding a draft resolution being prepared by the US, France, Germany, and the UK for the IAEA Board of Governors, Reza Najafi said these countries are attempting to use their numerical majority in the board to push measures that they could not achieve at the United Nations in New York.
Najafi described imposing reporting requirements on the IAEA Director General based on expired UN Security Council resolutions as both “completely illegal and unjustified” and likely to complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts.