Iran warns against US, Europe moves at IAEA BoG

In response to questions from reporters regarding a draft resolution being prepared by the US, France, Germany, and the UK for the IAEA Board of Governors, Reza Najafi said these countries are attempting to use their numerical majority in the board to push measures that they could not achieve at the United Nations in New York.

Najafi described imposing reporting requirements on the IAEA Director General based on expired UN Security Council resolutions as both “completely illegal and unjustified” and likely to complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts.

endNewsMessage1