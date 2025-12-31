US sanctions 10 people, entities linked to Iran, Venezuela

The US Treasury Department, in line with the Donald Trump administration’s maximum pressure against the Islamic Republic of Iran and Venezuela, announced sanctions on 10 individuals and entities based in the two countries, claiming that the list includes a Venezuelan company that allegedly participated in Iran’s drone (UAV) trade with Venezuela.

“Treasury is holding Iran and Venezuela accountable for their aggressive and reckless proliferation of deadly weapons around the world,” claimed the Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “We will continue to take swift action to deprive those who enable Iran’s military-industrial complex access to the US financial system.”

Tehran and Washington had held five rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program before Israel unleashed a war on Iran, which included strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

